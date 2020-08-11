Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. San Antonio FC, ONEOK Field
Records: San Antonio FC 4-0-1, FC Tulsa 2-0-2
TV: My41
Tickets: From $8 to $20 (advance); $10 to $25 (walk-up)
Notable: For the first time since in its inaugural season in 2015, Tulsa has allowed one goal or less in four consecutive matches. It has never accomplished that feat in five matches in a row. Coach Michael Nsien said about goalkeeper Sean Lewis, “Sean is always going to make that save or two that’s needed to stay in games, the defenders do well to protect him a lot of the times. Last year he was probably having to save five or six shots in a game, now he’s getting two or three. As a good keeper you’re expected to do a job there. Sean’s a great keeper and is playing up to expectation.” ... FC San Antonio’s top player is Cristian Parano, who has three goals and two assists. ... Tulsa’s 2-0-2 start equals its number of road wins in its previous 37 road matches. ... Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for season ticket holders and 6 p.m. for other fans. ONEOK Field will have limited capacity, similar as the Tulsa Drillers had for games there this summer.