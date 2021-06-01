FC Tulsa update: Road stretch continues without two key players

Notable: FC Tulsa has not played since a 5-0 loss on May 16 at Atlanta United 2. Sporting KC II, which only has two goals in six games, is coming off a scoreless draw Sunday against El Paso Locomotive FC. ... FC Tulsa will be without leading goal scorer Joaquin Rivas (El Salvador) and defender Jorge Luis Corrales (Cuba) who have been called up by their national teams for World Cup qualifying matches. ... FC Tulsa defeated Sporting KC II 2-0 on May 1 in Tulsa. Rodrigo da Costa had a goal and assist while Sean Lewis recorded a shutout. Sporting KC II won the nine previous meetings against Tulsa. ... FC Tulsa will conclude a four-game road stretch Sunday against Birmingham Legion. ... FC Tulsa announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for all of its 15 remaining home matches are now available, starting at $10 for advance purchase. There is a $5 discount at fctulsa.com for all tickets in advance of the match day.