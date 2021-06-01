 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tulsa update: Road stretch continues without two key players
0 comments

FC Tulsa update: Road stretch continues without two key players

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FC Tulsa vs Sporting KC II

FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas (left) and Jorge Luis Corrales will be with their national teams during the upcoming week.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sporting KC II, Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Records: FC Tulsa 3-1-0, 9 points (2nd place-tie, USL Central Division); Sporting KC II, 0-3-3, 3 points (6th place-tie, USL Central Division)

Season series: FC Tulsa leads 1-0

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Next home match: June 16 vs. Sporting KC II, 7:05 p.m.

Notable: FC Tulsa has not played since a 5-0 loss on May 16 at Atlanta United 2. Sporting KC II, which only has two goals in six games, is coming off a scoreless draw Sunday against El Paso Locomotive FC. ... FC Tulsa will be without leading goal scorer Joaquin Rivas (El Salvador) and defender Jorge Luis Corrales (Cuba) who have been called up by their national teams for World Cup qualifying matches. ... FC Tulsa defeated Sporting KC II 2-0 on May 1 in Tulsa. Rodrigo da Costa had a goal and assist while Sean Lewis recorded a shutout. Sporting KC II won the nine previous meetings against Tulsa. ... FC Tulsa will conclude a four-game road stretch Sunday against Birmingham Legion. ... FC Tulsa announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for all of its 15 remaining home matches are now available, starting at $10 for advance purchase. There is a $5 discount at fctulsa.com for all tickets in advance of the match day.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News