FC Tulsa update: Playoff watch party set for ONEOK Field

Notable: FC Tulsa will host a free watch party at ONEOK Field for Saturday night's playoff game. Fans are invited to sit in seats at Sections 101-107 or bring a blanket to watch the match from the pitch. ... FC Tulsa is 5-7-4 on the road while Tampa Bay is 14-2-1 at home this season. ... FC Tulsa ended its practice Thursday with penalty kicks. Last year, FC Tulsa lost its playoff game in El Paso on a penalty-kick shootout. FC Tulsa was 6-of-8 on PKs this season. ... Joaquin Rivas' long-range shot that opened the scoring against OKC Energy FC in the regular-season finale was voted by fans as the USL Championship's Goal of the Week. He also had the goal of the week in the season opener against OKC. ... Defender Bradley Bourgeois was named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for a club-high third time this season. ... Al Lang Stadium was the St. Louis Cardinals' baseball spring training home for 50 years until 1997.