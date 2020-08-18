Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Austin Bold FC, ONEOK Field
Records: Austin Bold FC 2-2-1, 7 points; FC Tulsa 2-0-3, 9 points
TV/Radio: My41/SiriusXM 157
Tickets: From $8 to $20 (advance); $10 to $25 (walk-up)
Notable: Wednesday’s winner will be in second place in the United Soccer League’s Group D. The top two teams in each group qualify for the playoffs. Tulsa and Austin each have 11 games remaining. Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, “We have discussed that. They could go a point ahead of us or we could go five points ahead of them. We know that every time, in the league, it’s about trying to get that separation. They have us twice away still, so it’s important that we pick up our points at home.” ... Tulsa was scheduled to play July 23 at Austin, but that match was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns involving Austin. ... Austin went 3-0 against Tulsa last year — 2-0 in USL action and a win in the U.S. Open Cup. ... Nsien’s scouting report on Austin: “They have a lot of athletic, direct players. ... We’re at home, we want to be on the front for the attack, but they have some dangerous, athletic players that can counter-attack.” ... Tulsa’s last goal in a 2-0 win Aug. 8 at Saint Louis FC was selected as the USL Championship’s Goal of the Week for Week 7. ... Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis has allowed only three goals in five matches. ... SiriusXM will carry a “Game of the Week” as part of a two-year agreement reached Tuesday with the USL. The Austin-Tulsa match will be the first broadcast. Sirius 157 will carry the audio of the Tulsa TV announcing team of Dave Saunders and Anna Beffer. FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a media release, “To be chosen as the inaugural host of the SiriusXM FC ‘Game of the Week’ shows that all of the hard work we have put in over the last nine months to be a premier global soccer brand is paying off. In our home opener at ONEOK Field last week, we showed our fans what the new era of this franchise is all about. This week, soccer fans around the nation will get that same FC Tulsa experience through the SiriusXM broadcast.”