FC Tulsa update for Aug. 29: Busy stretch starts Saturday against Sporting KC II

Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Sporting KC II (formerly known as Swope Park Rangers), ONEOK Field
Records: Sporting KC II 3-5-1, 10 points (4th place, USL Group E); FC Tulsa 2-1-4, 10 points (3rd place, USL Group D)
TV: My41/ESPN-Plus
Tickets: From $8 to $20 (advance); $10 to $25 (walk-up)
Notable: This will start a stretch of five games in 15 days for FC Tulsa, which is coming off a 2-0 loss last Saturday at San Antonio. ... It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2018, but they did play in the preseason at Titan Sports Complex. Sporting KC’s top player is 20-year-old Wilson Harris, who has four goals this season and 19 in his USL career. Harris’ penalty kick in the 78th minute gave FC Tulsa its only preseason loss, 2-1. ... “I expect Sporting Kansas City II to be aggressive,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “They have been on the road basically the whole season, except for one home game. They understand what it it like to try to dig out results and they have been okay so far at what they are doing on the road.” ... Tulsa has allowed four goals over the past two matches after allowing only three in the first five. ... Sporting KC II is coming off its top scoring game of the season as Harris had two goals in a 3-0 home win over the Oklahoma City Energy FC last Saturday. ... FC Tulsa midfielder Ciaran Winters was a part of SKC II’s Developmental Academy for two years. ”It’s a lot of familiar faces,” Winters said. “The biggest thing for me (about SKC II) is consistency. I know how they play, I know what each player and coach demands of their teammates and everything along those lines. I know virtually everything about this club, being there for two years. ... Wilson is a good friend of mine. He works really hard in training, and he’s clinical when he gets in and around the box. He knows his abilities, and what he can do and he punishes teams.”