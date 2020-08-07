Energy

Tulsa FC's Bradley Bourgeois slides in to knock the ball from OKC Energy FC's Arun Basuljevic on July 13.

 DOUG HOKE

Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Saint Louis FC at West Community Stadium, Fenton, Mo.

Records: FC Tulsa 1-0-2,  Saint Louis FC 3-2-1

TV: My41

Live stream: ESPN+

Notes: FC Tulsa is one of only four unbeaten clubs left in USL Championship after starting the season 1-0-2. … As of Friday, Tulsa was in second place in Group D standings. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the playoffs. … Rodrigo da Costa leads FC Tulsa with two goals after notching one in the first two matches of the season.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

