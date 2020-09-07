FC Tulsa update: Another showdown for second place Tuesday at Austin

Notable: After a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, the teams will close out their two-game series on Tuesday with the winner moving into Group D's second and final playoff spot going into the final five matches. The teams also tied, 2-2, in their other meeting Aug. 19 at ONEOK Field. Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis said about Saturday's result, “We all have a bit of a bitter taste in our mouth. We came here expecting a little more out of ourselves. We came here with the goal of winning both games. The draw isn’t the end of the world. We have another chance Tuesday to separate ourselves and go ahead of Austin. It’s one step at a time. We’re moving on. It might be a bit of a blessing having a game so close to this one because it kind of forces you to just pick your head up and focus on the next one."... Tulsa coach Michael Nsien liked what he saw from his reserves Saturday. Nsien said, “I think all the guys that came off the bench, Callum (Chapman-Page) looked really strong, Raphael (Ayagwa) came in and gave us a little more balance defensively and let Eric (Bird) be a little more free, Cristhian (Altamirano) supplied multiple dangerous crosses to give us an opportunity to actually win the game. That is as much as I can ask out of the guys that come on, if they can come on and change the momentum to make a difference.” ... Tulsa's Dario Suarez has three goals in the last two games and five in his last seven. Ariel Martinez has assisted on the last two goals. Bird said about Suarez, “I can’t say enough good things about Dario over the past two games. He’s not only been the difference by scoring goals but he’s also been putting in more work to help out defensively. He’s a key player for us and he’s proving it on the field.”