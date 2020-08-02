Summary: Tulsa survived an hours-long weather delay to pick up its first win of the season 2-1 against Rio Grande Valley early Sunday morning in Edinburg, Texas.
Notes: The game's start was delayed by three hours and 34 minutes and didn't kick off until after 11 p.m. There was another hour-plus delay late in the first half. The game ended at 2:32 a.m. ... Ariel Martinez' penalty kick was the game winner in the second half, coming three minutes after Rio Grande Valley tied the match. ... Tulsa opened the scoring on a goal by Marlon Santos, who scored on a rebound off of a corner kick. ... "We responded well to the rain and came out in the second half with a lot of energy," Tulsa FC coach Michael Nsien said in a media release. "We were compact and knew that tonight would be a massive opportunity to climb in the conference standings. It went well, and these three points on the road are very important.”
Next game: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m. Saturday, ONEOK Field.
Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Tulsa;1;1;--;2
RGV;0;1;--;1
Goals: Marlon Santos (Tulsa, 26'); Robert Castellanos (RGV, 71'); Ariel Martinez (Tulsa, 74').
-- From staff reports