FC Tulsa signs Mexican defender

FC Tulsa is again bolstering its backline, this time with a former Liga MX defender. The club has signed 26-year-old Victor Milke for the remainder of the 2021 USL Championship season as it pushes for a second consecutive playoff berth.

Milke, the third Tulsa addition in the past 16 days, arrives in Oklahoma following a seven-year career in Mexico, the bulk of which came in Liga MX.

After making 44 appearances with Querétaro FC and Cimarrones de Sonora in Liga MX and Copa MX over the previous six years, Milke played last season with Club Atlético Morelia in Liga Expansión MX, Mexico’s second division. Milke scored five goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last year, serving as Morelia’s captain in two matches. He led Morelia to a first-place finish in the Clausura standings.

Milke is available for selection for FC Tulsa (7-9-1) on Sunday, Aug. 22, as it plays on the road at Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.