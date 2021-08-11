FC Tulsa signs Fenwick for rest of season

With just one clean sheet in its last 13 matches, FC Tulsa is bolstering its central defense with the signing of English center back Johnny Fenwick for the remainder of the 2021 season. Fenwick has spent the last two seasons playing in the USL Championship, in 2019 for San Antonio FC and in 2020 for Las Vegas Lights FC.

Fenwick was a fixture in Lights FC’s backline last season, playing every minute of the team’s 15 matches following the COVID-19 delay of the season. He served as the captain for Las Vegas in three matches while scoring his first USL Championship goal on Aug. 30, 2020, against LA Galaxy II.

The Newcastle upon Tyne native is available for selection starting with FC Tulsa's Saturday road match at Central Division leader Louisville City FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

