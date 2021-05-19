FC Tulsa shut out at Atlanta for first loss of season

Atlanta United 2 took advantage of its parent club, fielding six MLS players in its starting lineup in a 5-0 rout of FC Tulsa on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The shutout put a halt to FC Tulsa's perfect start to the season and the club-record 10-match unbeaten streak it had been riding since the 2020 season.

Atlanta United FC decided to use Wednesday night's ATL UTD 2 match to give its MLS reserves some minutes. With MLS Atlanta not in action until Sunday, the Five Stripes sent eight MLS players to play for Atlanta United 2, including six that made the starting lineup.

The first four Atlanta goals came in the final nine minutes of the first half, as the visitors gave up more than two goals for the first time in the FC Tulsa era of the franchise.

Chris Allan scored in the 35th minute to put Atlanta up 1-0, and Aiden McFadden found the net just a minute later. McFadden scored again three minutes later to make it 3-0, and Tyler Wolff capped the offensive outburst with a goal in extra time at the end of the half for a 4-0 lead. Coleman Gannon tacked on the fifth goal of the night in the 80th minute.