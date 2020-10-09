FC Tulsa road update: Playoffs open Saturday in El Paso

Notable: FC Tulsa goes on the road for the first time since the two-game series Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 at Austin. ... El Paso has an 11-game unbeaten streak (8-0-3). Tulsa has won three in a row for the first time in the franchise's six-year history and also is on a club-record unbeaten streak of seven (4-0-3). ... El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer leads the USL with eight shutouts. Tulsa's Sean Lewis tied for eighth with four and tied for third in saves with 51. Tulsa's Dario Suarez tied for 10th in goals with eight. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien's scouting report: "I know that El Paso is a team that likes to control the pace of the game and tries to eek out 1-0 or 2-1 type games, but if the game is tight, we feel like we are a little bit more flexible and dynamic in terms of how we play." ... Lewis, Bradley Bourgeois and Kevin Garcia are the three Tulsa players who played all 1,350 minutes of the regular season. Matt Sheldon played in 1,324 minutes. ...Toby Uzo's winner for Tulsa in the 88th minute against Oklahoma City was selected as the USL's Goal of the Week. In 2019, Uzo had the USL Goal of the Year. ... Tulsa tied 2-2 in its only previous visit to El Paso on Sept. 4, 2019 as Marlon Santos and Cristhian Altamirano scored for Tulsa. ... FC Tulsa will host a watch party at 8 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Fans can sit in the seats or bring a blanket and enjoy the match from the pitch. Food and drink will be available. The match will be shown on the large video board and FC Tulsa broadcasters Dave Saunders and Anna Beffer will call their first road match of the season. Fans planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP at fctulsa.com ... Tulsa is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 -- Bourgeois' last previous season with the club. "I think it’s exciting for our team, exciting for this organization, and exciting for the city. We’re back in it and we feel like we can make a good run at this thing,” Bourgeois said.