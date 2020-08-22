Summary: San Antonio picked up a goal in each half Saturday night to claim a 2-0 victory over visiting FC Tulsa in a battle of undefeated teams at Toyota Field in San Antonio.
Notes: With the win, San Antonio improved to 6-0-3, 21 points, in USL Championship Group D. FC Tulsa dropped to 2-1-4, 10 points in Group D. ... The match was scoreless until the 42nd minute, when San Antonio’s Luis Solignac scored on a penalty kick. ... San Antonio led 1-0 at the break, and the score remained that way until the 89th minute, when San Antonio’s Ignacio Bailone found the net. ... FC Tulsa was down to 10 men as Fabian Bastidas drew a red card just before that.
Up next: vs. Sporting Kansas City II, 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at ONEOK Field
San Antonio FC 2, FC Tulsa 0
San Antonio 1 1 — 2
Tulsa 0 0 — 0
Goals: San Antonio, Solignac (penalty kick), :42; Bailone (unassisted), :89.