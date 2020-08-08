Summary: FC Tulsa remained undefeated Saturday after a 2-0 win against Saint Louis FC at West Community Stadium, Fenton, Missouri.
Notes: Eric Bird scored in the 43rd minute when he fired a shot from outside the box. ... Dario Suarez iced the game with a goal in the 91st minute. ... Tulsa had two other chances to score before Suarez’ goal, including one shot that hit the post in the 85th minute.
Records: FC Tulsa 2-0-2; Saint Louis FC 3-3-1
Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa 2, Saint Louis 0
Tulsa 1 1 — 2
St. Loius 0 0 — 0
Goals: Bird (Tulsa, 43), Suarez (Tulsa, 91).