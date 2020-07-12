This isn’t the first time FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien has anticipated a season opener in 2020.
FC Tulsa will restart its season on the road against rival OKC Energy FC at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN2. The match will be the club’s second start to the season after play was suspended for four months on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FC Tulsa tied with Sacramento Republic FC 1-1 in its first season opener March 7. That draw will still count toward the team’s place in the USL standings.
“I think it helps us get our head around competition instantly,” Nsien said. “We’ve been competing amongst ourselves recently when trying to improve everything that we’re doing, but without games, it’s very difficult for players to find consistent motivation.
“But being on national television and playing against a rival, I think, will help kickstart our season and drive us all the way to the finish line.”
The United Soccer League reached an agreement with ESPN to broadcast matches on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes throughout July, starting Sunday evening. The deal gave FC Tulsa its first nationally televised match in club history, and this came after the club underwent new ownership and a rebrand during the offseason.
“Hopefully for the players — I know for myself — hopefully it gives us confidence that we want to show everyone what we’re capable of nationally,” Nsien said. “We want to show the league that this is a different club than what’s been in the past in terms of the expectations.”
FC Tulsa hasn’t beaten OKC Energy FC since Aug. 12, 2017, when the club was still known as the Tulsa Roughnecks and made the USL Championship playoffs for the only time in club history that year.
That was defender Bradley Bourgeois’ last season with the Roughnecks before playing with Nashville FC for two seasons and returning to Tulsa this year.
“With this rebrand, we’ve been headed in the right direction,” Bourgeois said. “The things that we’re trying to accomplish and the vision that the ownership group and the front office have, for me, it feels like being on the national stage is appropriate. We just want to take this opportunity and run with it.
“I remember the last time that we played OKC when I was here. We won the wrench, so I definitely want to do that again.”