FC Tulsa prepares for OKC Energy FC, looks to capture Black Gold Derby Wrench again

Ahead of its rivalry battle, FC Tulsa notched a momentum-building win over Louisville City FC, beating the Central Division leader 3-2 last Saturday. Goals from Marlon Santos, Kembo Kibato and Rodrigo da Costa gave Tulsa its first victory in four tries against the USL’s most successful franchise.

Simultaneously, OKC’s July 10 game against Indy Eleven was postponed to Sept. 29 because of heavy rain and lightning that caused a power outage at Taft Stadium. FC Tulsa avoided the weather by moving its match up to 3 p.m. and after the win gained greater advantage on its chief rival. Currently, OKC sits in sixth place in the USL Central Division standings behind third-place Tulsa.

“Having to try to get that game in on the back end somewhere in the schedule would be very difficult for us already,” Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “But being able to watch the results come in and how things played out this week, I think it’s a special moment for us to show where we’re at on the table and then this weekend in this conference.”

A few weeks back, Nsien challenged his team to return to the basics on defense. Tulsa defender Kevin Garcia noted OKC likes to take advantage of its opponents during set pieces in particular, and said he thinks the team is well prepared for those scenarios on Saturday.