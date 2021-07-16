FC Tulsa prepares for OKC Energy FC, looks to capture Black Gold Derby Wrench again

FC Tulsa forward Dario Suarez entered a new chapter of life Thursday when his wife gave birth to a daughter — their first child. Afterward, Suarez took to the practice field Friday, preparing for something a bit more familiar than fatherhood.
Before a 0-0 draw July 2 at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City, FC Tulsa had never registered a clean sheet against OKC Energy FC in 22 matches. Now Tulsa (6-4-1, 19 points) is looking to replicate that success when it faces its in-state rival again at 7 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.
Previously, FC Tulsa defeated OKC 3-1 in its April 24 season-opener. Tulsa has not lost a Black Gold Derby match since Aug. 8, 2018, making it 1,047 days since its last defeat at the hands of Energy FC (3-5-5, 13 points).
The ultimate reward in the teams’ season series is the Black Gold Derby Wrench, which FC Tulsa has a chance to take home early Saturday night only 12 matches into its 2021 slate. FC Tulsa took home the Wrench in 2020 but has never won it in back-to-back seasons since the four-foot-long trophy was first hoisted in 2015.
“This game is a classic (rivalry) for the club,” Suarez said. “You can see the players and their effort every single day because we know that every single game (against OKC) is potentially like a final.”
OKC Energy FC enters Saturday’s contest riding a four-match unbeaten streak of three wins and a draw. Midfielder Villyan Bijev leads the team with four goals while he and defender Robert Coronado are tied with two assists apiece. Goalkeeper C.J. Cochran has 32 saves and four clean sheets this season while surrendering 12 goals.
Ahead of its rivalry battle, FC Tulsa notched a momentum-building win over Louisville City FC, beating the Central Division leader 3-2 last Saturday. Goals from Marlon Santos, Kembo Kibato and Rodrigo da Costa gave Tulsa its first victory in four tries against the USL’s most successful franchise.
Simultaneously, OKC’s July 10 game against Indy Eleven was postponed to Sept. 29 because of heavy rain and lightning that caused a power outage at Taft Stadium. FC Tulsa avoided the weather by moving its match up to 3 p.m. and after the win gained greater advantage on its chief rival. Currently, OKC sits in sixth place in the USL Central Division standings behind third-place Tulsa.
“Having to try to get that game in on the back end somewhere in the schedule would be very difficult for us already,” Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “But being able to watch the results come in and how things played out this week, I think it’s a special moment for us to show where we’re at on the table and then this weekend in this conference.”
A few weeks back, Nsien challenged his team to return to the basics on defense. Tulsa defender Kevin Garcia noted OKC likes to take advantage of its opponents during set pieces in particular, and said he thinks the team is well prepared for those scenarios on Saturday.
With a victory over OKC, Tulsa could tie Birmingham Legion FC for second place in the USL Central Division with 22 points. Birmingham is idle this week before facing Indy Eleven on July 24.
Emotions can run hot in rivalry games, and Nsien said it's important for his team to monitor its attitude, avoiding unnecessary penalties that might affect the outcome. But for now, Suarez and Garcia, who were both around to claim the Wrench last season, have their eyes on the prize and a chance to make more franchise history.
“We want to bring the Wrench home again, and it’s going to be a tough opponent,” Garcia said. “They’re a tough and gritty team like all Derby games, so we’re excited and we’re up for the test.”