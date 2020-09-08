 Skip to main content
FC Tulsa plays to third draw of season with Austin Bold FC

FC Tulsa plays to third draw of season with Austin Bold FC

  • Updated
FC Tulsa logo

Summary: For the third time this season and the second time in the last week, FC Tulsa and Austin Bold FC played to a draw Tuesday night, this time 2-2 in Austin, Texas.

Notes: The teams played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night, also in Austin, and tied 2-2 Aug. 19 at ONEOK Field. ... FC Tulsa's Dario Suarez scored in the 17th minute to make it 1-0, then found the net again in the 37th minute to give the visitors a two-goal lead. Suarez now has seven goals this season. ... Austin's Sonny Guadrrama converted on a penalty kick just before halftime to cut FC Tulsa's lead in half. ... Austin Bold FC then pulled even seven minutes into the second half on Fabian Garcia's rebound tap-in. ... Both teams now have a record of 3-2-6, 15 points, and are tied for second place in USL Group D with five games remaining each.

Up next: Tulsa plays host to rival OKC Energy FC in round 2 of the Black Gold Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.

-- From staff reports

