...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
FC Tulsa's Rodrigo Da Costa puts a shot between Oklahoma City Energy goalie CJ Cochran's legs to tie the game at 1-1 during Monday night's tie between the two teams at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
FC Tulsa’s Rodrigo Da Costa puts a shot between Oklahoma City Energy goalie CJ Cochran’s legs to tie the game at 1-1 during Monday night’s tie between the two teams at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
DOUG HOKE
Tulsa’s Marlon Santos drives past OKC’s Rafael Garcia during the teams’ 1-1 tie Monday night at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
DOUG HOKE
OKC Energy’s Christian Ibeagha tries to put a header on goal off a free kick, but was wide during a tie against FC Tulsa on Monday at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
DOUG HOKE
Tulsa’s Bradley Bourgeois slides in toknock the ball from Energy’s Arun Basuljevic during the OKC Energy FC vs FC Tulsa at Taft Stadium, Monday, July 13, 2020. [Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman]
DOUG HOKE
Energy’s Atiba Harris and Tulsa’s Tobenna Uzo go for the ball during the OKC Energy FC vs FC Tulsa at Taft Stadium, Monday, July 13, 2020. [Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman]
DOUG HOKE
Energy goalie CJ Cochran grabs the ball for a save during the OKC Energy FC vs FC Tulsa at Taft Stadium, Monday, July 13, 2020. [Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman]
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien realized his team needed time to shake off some rust after a four-month hiatus from USL Championship play, but he saw potential for the future.
In its first nationally televised match, FC Tulsa played to a 1-all draw against OKC Energy FC on Monday night at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season had been put on hold starting March 12. Then 123 days later, USL Championship soccer returned to Oklahoma with the Black Gold Derby, the rivalry between Tulsa and OKC.
“I told the players, ‘You want to manage expectations,’” Nsien said. “It’s not going to be perfect.”
Although FC Tulsa (0-0-2) held its own against Energy FC, it had to settle for gaining one point in the USL standings instead of the three points a victory would have provided. This brought FC Tulsa to two points on the season, keeping the club at No. 3 in Group D rankings. FC Tulsa gained its first point with its draw against Sacramento Republic FC on March 7.
In the USL’s updated format, teams are divided among eight location-based groups, and the top two in each will earn playoff spots.
“I think a lot of the frustration came when we felt like once we got into the game, we felt like we could really take three points,” Nsien said. “And we were sputtering, like to be expected after a four-month layoff. I think in another week or two weeks from now, we would have capitalized on a few more chances.”
Neither team scored goals in the second half, but each had already taken advantage of an opportunity in the first. After a quiet start for both sides, Energy FC claimed a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute. With a sliding kick, forward Jaime Chávez swiftly sent the ball into the net off defender Zachary Ellis-Hayden’s assist.
Then Tulsa had an answer in stoppage time as the first half neared its end. Midfielder Lebo Moloto set up the play with a cross to forward Marlon Santos, who smacked a header to midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa.
DaCosta wasted no time with a kick that slipped the ball past Energy goalkeeper C.J. Cochran for the equalizer. DaCosta, who is in his second season with FC Tulsa, has scored both of the club’s goals this year.
“We have a lot of players that are getting into good situations,” Nsien said. “But you have to execute. Rodrigo was one (who did). When he gets into the final third, he’s thinking, ‘How can I finish? How can I assist?’ and we just have to have more players with that desire in the final third.”
Tulsa took 11 shots, three of which were on target. Eight of Tulsa’s shots were in the first half, but Nsien said players faced fatigue during the second half. OKC followed a similar pattern, attempting six shots in the first half and only one in the second.
In the summer heat, hydration breaks were a must, and Nsien used all five of his allotted substitutions.
The sweltering temperatures couldn’t stop athletes such as midfielder Eric Bird, who played in his first FC Tulsa game Monday, from enjoying the chance to compete in front of fans. Taft Stadium had an announced attendance of 1,626, and ESPN2’s coverage of the match expanded the audience.
“It’s just like the restart of a new season, really,” Bird said. “…It’s just a feeling of excitement and just happy that we’re back out there and doing what we all love.”
Next, FC Tulsa faces Austin Bold FC on July 23 on the road. In the draw against the Energy, Nsien noticed positive techniques his team can carry into the following match, but he is also striving for growth.
“We created some good opportunities,” Nsien said. “There’s just some things we have to improve on to take three points away in the USL.”
