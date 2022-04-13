FC Tulsa match at Memphis postponed

Wednesday’s FC Tulsa match against Memphis 901 FC was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined.
The team will play the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
— From staff reports
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
As Hawaii transfer pass rusher Jonah Laulu finds his place up front with the Sooners this spring, he credited head coach Brent Venables, defensives end coach Miguel Chavis and a late-December FaceTime for pulling him to Oklahoma on Monday.
Former West Virginia athletic director, XFL commissioner an out-of-the-box favorite to succeed Bob Bowlsby
Tiger Woods, who won the most recent Southern Hills major at the 2007 PGA Championship, finished in a second-place tie at the Masters a few months earlier. In 1970, Dave Stockton won the PGA at Southern Hills after finishing tied for fifth at the Masters — his best major showing up to that point. But no one has swept the Masters and PGA in the same year since 1975.
Scottie Scheffler in 2021: “Obviously, (Augusta National) is incredible, but I have always been a huge fan of Southern Hills in Tulsa.”
Also: OSU running backs go bowling and Cowboy offensive linemen ask: "Where's the beef?"
Last Tuesday, Miller made his Dodger Stadium debut in the Freeway Series preseason finale against the Los Angeles Angels and struck out the first batter he faced, the 2021 American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, who was caught looking at a 100-mph pitch on the inside corner.
The schools will finish the series at 3 p.m. Sunday in O’Brate Stadium.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games for girls basketball are scheduled July 28 at Jenks' Frank Herald Field House.
