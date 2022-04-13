 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa match at Memphis postponed

Wednesday’s FC Tulsa match against Memphis 901 FC was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined.

The team will play the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

— From staff reports

