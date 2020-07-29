FC Tulsa’s road match against Austin Bold FC has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Bold Stadium, the club announced Wednesday. The match, which was originally scheduled for July 22, was postponed after someone within Austin Bold FC tested positive for COVID-19.
FC Tulsa will now play Austin Bold FC twice within three days after already having a match scheduled for Sept. 5.
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said last week before the team left for Austin that the club had zero active cases of COVID-19. The club had three positive cases when testing first began in June but haven’t reported any new cases since.
“All those individuals have been isolated and working with our team doctor and physician to make sure they’re properly cared for and on track to get back as soon as possible,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said after announcing two positive tests June 26. “We’ll continue to go through routine and non-routine testing so that we can make sure we catch anybody who might become infected early on, get them isolated from the rest of the team and continue to have a healthy season.”
FC Tulsa will have almost three weeks between matches because of the postponement. The club last played July 13 — a draw against OKC Energy FC. FC Tulsa’s next match is Saturday on the road against Rio Grande Valley FC Toros.
