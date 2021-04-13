FC Tulsa introduces new "Greenwood Ave." patch for its 2021 jerseys

FC Tulsa announced Tuesday that its jerseys for the 2021 season will feature a Greenwood Ave. patch.

In a press release, FC Tulsa said that it is "committed to remembering the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their descendants while helping Greenwood work towards a better today and tomorrow." The release added that the brand Greenwood Ave., designed by local artist Trey Thaxton, "celebrates Black entrepreneurship and excellence in Greenwood."

Thaxton said, “I'm beyond humbled and honored to partner with FC Tulsa on this Greenwood Ave. patch. This is a historic year for Tulsa and an important time in our country's history. I am grateful to FC Tulsa for blazing a trail to support an up and coming Black-owned brand with this partnership, and I hope that it can open the door for meaningful alignment with people and entities on uplifting the communities they operate in.

"Greenwood is not just Black history, but it's American history. While I'm fully aware that this is a `patch' on a sleeve, I hope it can help someone who sees or hears about Greenwood for the first time, face this difficult history in an unexpected way. Together, we are all Greenwood Ave.”

FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien is "extremely thankful that we are honoring the history of Greenwood this season with the Greenwood Ave. patch."