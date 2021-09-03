FC Tulsa holds off Louisville for fourth consecutive win

Dario Suarez scored in the 20th minute Friday night for the only goal of the match as FC Tulsa defeated Louisville City FC 1-0 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

Suarez scored from outside the box to the bottom left corner on an assist by Matt Sheldon as FC Tulsa (11-9-1, 34 points) picked up its fourth consecutive victory. It was Suarez's sixth goal of the season. Tulsa keeper Sean Lewis recorded four saves for the clean sheet.

FC Tulsa is in third place in the USL Central Division, trailing Louisville City FC (12-5-4, 40 points) and Birmingham Legion FC (12-6-3, 39 points). Tulsa improves to 5-6-1 on the road, while Louisville saw its home record drop to 9-2-1. The teams have split four matches this season.

FC Tulsa's next three matches are at ONEOK Field, starting with next Wednesday's contest with Indy Eleven. FC Tulsa will also play host to Birmingham on Sept. 11 and Austin Bold FC on Sept. 18.

— Staff reports

FC Tulsa 1, Louisville City FC 0

At Louisville

FC Tulsa;1;0;--;1

Louisville;0;0;--;0

Goal: FC Tulsa, Dario Suarez (Matt Sheldon), :20