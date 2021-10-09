FC Tulsa falls at home to El Paso, extends winless streak to five

It wasn’t so much the failed opportunity for revenge that stung so much, but the fact that FC Tulsa’s current slump has imperiled its playoff chances, which once felt like a certainty.

After falling behind 2-0 just 14 minutes into the match, Rodrigo Da Costa scored to pull Tulsa within one, but in the end, they couldn’t complete the comeback and succumbed 2-1 to El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa (12-12-3) is now 0-3-2 in its last five outings, a stretch that follows a five-game winning streak that vaulted them into third place in the USL Championship Central Division, just behind second-place Birmingham.

FC Tulsa had hopes of overtaking the Legion FC for second and the home playoff game that would result, but with Memphis 901 FC just a point back (and playing Sunday), now Tulsa is in danger of falling to fourth. Tulsa is also just four points ahead of rival Oklahoma City Energy FC (who also play Sunday) for the fourth and final post-season berth.