FC Tulsa falls at home to El Paso, extends winless streak to five

It wasn’t so much the failed opportunity for revenge that stung so much, but the fact that FC Tulsa’s current slump has imperiled its playoff chances, which once felt like a certainty.
After falling behind 2-0 just 14 minutes into the match, Rodrigo Da Costa scored to pull Tulsa within one, but in the end, they couldn’t complete the comeback and succumbed 2-1 to El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa (12-12-3) is now 0-3-2 in its last five outings, a stretch that follows a five-game winning streak that vaulted them into third place in the USL Championship Central Division, just behind second-place Birmingham.
FC Tulsa had hopes of overtaking the Legion FC for second and the home playoff game that would result, but with Memphis 901 FC just a point back (and playing Sunday), now Tulsa is in danger of falling to fourth. Tulsa is also just four points ahead of rival Oklahoma City Energy FC (who also play Sunday) for the fourth and final post-season berth.
“We’re trying to find that consistency,” said Da Costa, who hadn’t scored a goal in 12 games and is now tied with Dario Suarez for the team lead with nine. “Sometimes we are up, sometimes we are down. Unfortunately, tonight, we made some mistakes and we could not find the performance that we wanted, but we didn’t stop fighting. We need to bounce back. I think it’s time for every single person to look over their game and see what we can improve.”
El Paso, of course, is the team that eliminated Tulsa from the first round of the playoffs last season, winning 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie. There was a sense that this would be a chance for FC Tulsa to exact some revenge for that defeat, but the Locomotive FC, who went on to the Western Conference Final last season, are one of the top teams in the USL Championship, having lost just two games all season (14-2-10).
El Paso hasn’t lost in eight matches (3-0-5).
FC Tulsa endured probably the worst possible start, falling behind just seven minutes into the match, on a goal by Aaron Gomez, a tap-in at the far post after Macauley King’s throw-in from the left sideline bounced through the box.
Tulsa nearly tied it in the 12th minute, but Avionne Flanagan’s point-blank shot from six yards out, on a nice set-up from Jason Johnson, popped just over the crossbar.
El Paso made it 2-0 just two minutes later when Gomez delivered a nice cross from the left side into the box, where Luis Solignac’s header from five yards out beat Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis for his team-high eighth goal of the season.
Down by two against a team that had only conceded 22 goals in 26 games, second fewest in the league, left FC Tulsa with a daunting task. They made a push and had several prime scoring chances over the next 10-15 minutes, but couldn’t capitalize, with Da Costa, Lebo Moloto and Flanagan each just missing shots.
“I think obviously, the start was poor,” said Tulsa coach Michael Nsien. “Little details, long throw-in, things that we rehearsed, early crosses that caught us off-guard, and against a team like them, you can’t play from behind, it’s very difficult. The difference in the game between the two teams, probably close to the same amount of possession and shots, but they executed better, they finished their chances better.”
After Da Costa sent a shot from seven yards out just over the crossbar in the 17th minute, he pounded the dirt in frustration. That passion was rewarded in first-half stoppage time as he pulled Tulsa to within one.
After receiving a short pass from Suarez, Da Costa fired a quick six-yard shot that beat El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer just inside the left post.
“It was frustration,” Da Costa admitted, regarding his display earlier. “I told the coach that whether he wants to use me more defensively or more attacking, I’m going to give my best. Even playing more (defensively) today, every goal they score, I feel it’s my fault. And if we don’t score, I feel it’s my fault, because I take things very personally. That’s the frustration, because I know we need the goal.”
FC Tulsa had a great chance to tie it just four minutes into the second half, but Ketterer made an outstanding lunging save on Suarez’s header from 10 yards out.
That was as close as FC Tulsa would come to getting the equalizer, as they spent much of the latter portion of the second half defending instead of getting more opportunities.
“Five games left, we have to go out and try to take as many points as possible,” Nsien said. “We have to stop playing from behind, we have to go and try to attack the game and try to get the first goal. We know when we do that, we can be very difficult.”
El Paso Locomotive FC 2, FC Tulsa 1
El Paso 2 0 — 2
Tulsa 1 0 — 1
Goals: El Paso, Gomez 7 (King), Solignac 8 (Gomez); Tulsa, Da Costa 9 (Suarez).
Shots: El Paso 6, Tulsa 6. Saves: El Paso, Ketterer 1; Tulsa, Lewis 1. Fouls: El Paso 11, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: None. A: 4,156