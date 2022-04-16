 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USL CHAMPIONSHIP

FC Tulsa falls again to Tampa Ray Rowdies on road

  • Updated
  • 0

On the road in Tampa, at the site of its devastating first-round playoff defeat last fall, things didn’t go much better for FC Tulsa this time around.

After falling behind early, FC Tulsa made a late push to tie it and, just like they did in the playoffs, the Tampa Ray Rowdies answered quickly and emerged with a 3-1 victory Saturday night.

Its second loss in a row leaves Tulsa (3-4-0) in seventh place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference standings, while Tampa Bay (3-1-3), which advanced to the league finals last year after taking out Tulsa 6-2 in the first round, sits in third.

Tampa’s Lewis Hilton scored just three minutes into the contest Saturday to put Tulsa in an early hole that it was never able to climb out of.

Sebastian Guenzatti nearly made it 2-0 for Tampa Bay in the 24th minute, but his penalty kick attempt hit the right post.

The Rowdies did push the lead to two in the 37th minute when Jake LaCava fed a pass to Kyle Greig for a sliding re-direct past Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis.

Six minutes after Tampa goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena made a spectacular diving save on Brian Brown, Tulsa pulled to within one in the 85th minute on a beautiful goal by J.J. Williams. After receiving a nice pass from Brown, Williams drilled a shot into the upper right corner for his fourth of the season in just three games.

But just as Tulsa gained some momentum, the comeback attempt was short-circuited just two minutes later when Tampa’s Dayonn Harris received a nice pass across the box from Leo Fernandes to bang home the score from 4 yards out just inside the right post.

Overall, despite the late push from Tulsa, the Rowdies held an overwhelming edge in shots, 20-7.

TAMPA BAY  3, FC TULSA 1

Tampa Bay;2;1;--;3

Tulsa;0;1;--;1

Goals: TB, Hilton 1 3’, Greig 1 (LaCava) 37’, Harris 1 (Fernandes) 87’. Tulsa, Williams 4 (Brown) 85’. Shots: TB 20, Tulsa 7. Saves: TB, Arozarena 3; Tulsa, Lewis 2. Fouls: TB 11, Tulsa 17. Yellow cards: TB, Antley. A: 5,067.

