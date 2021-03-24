FC Tulsa falls 3-0 to MLS' Houston Dynamo FC in preseason opener

FC Tulsa took the field for the first time in 2021 Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to the MLS' Houston Dynamo FC in College Station, Texas.
Houston got first-half goals from Maximiliano Urruti in the 15th minute and Tyler Pasher in the 34th minute, and another goal in the second half from Matias Vera in the 57th minute.
“I think we had moments," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a news release. "The game is about finding consistency. We had a couple moments in the first half, and I thought we came out in the second half and showed a little bit better character. I think the important part was trying to find our style of play against a team that was comfortable moving the ball around. We were just trying to establish a good rhythm. We had good moments, but of course we have to push forward and find more consistency.”
FC Tulsa returns to the pitch on Thursday for a 3 p.m. preseason match against North Texas SC in Frisco, Texas.