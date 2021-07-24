FC Tulsa falls 1-0 at Memphis

Kyle Murphy scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time in the first half Saturday to lift Memphis 901 to a 1-0 home victory over FC Tulsa.

In the fourth of seven minutes of extra time before halftime, Murphy converted on a header from the center of the box to the top left corner. The goal came on an assist from Raul Gonzalez III.

Memphis improves to 4-4-4 on the season with the win in the first meeting between the two teams. FC Tulsa drops to 6-6-1. The teams will play each other three more times this season, the next on Aug. 25 at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa is back at home for its next two matches, Aug. 4 vs. Indy Eleven and Aug. 7 vs. Birmingham Legion FC. Both matches are set to start at 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field.