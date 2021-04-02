 Skip to main content
FC Tulsa blanks Wichita in preseason match
FC Tulsa blanks Wichita in preseason match

  • Updated
Jerome Kiesewetter had two goals and an assist Friday night to lead FC Tulsa to a 5-0 preseason victory over FC Wichita at Titan Sports Complex.

Rodrigo da Costa added a goal and an assist for FC Tulsa, which had dropped its first three preseason matches without scoring a goal.

Lebo Moloto scored in the third minute to get FC Tulsa on the board, and Joaquin Rivas made it 2-0 with a goal in the 22nd minute. Just before halftime, Kiesewetter converted a penalty kick to give the home team a 3-0 lead.

Kieswetter and da Costa assisted on each other's goals in the second half for the final margin.

FC Tulsa's final preseason match is April 17 at ONEOK Field against Austin Bold FC.

