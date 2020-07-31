FC Tulsa (0-0-2) at Rio Grande Valley FC (0-3-2)
8 p.m. Saturday, H-E-B Park, Edinburg, Texas
Watch: My41
Stream: ESPN+
Notes: FC Tulsa has had 19 days between matches after its last match against Austin Bold FC was postponed because someone within Austin Bold FC tested positive for COVID-19. ... FC Tulsa has three players that have played for Rio Grande Valley FC during their careers, including defenders Bradley Bourgeois and Kevin Garcia, as well as midfielder Eric Bird. ... Rodrigo da Costa is responsible for all of FC Tulsa’s goals this season so far, scoring one goal in both matches. ... Tulsa FC will play at Saint Louis FC Aug. 8 before finally returning home to play host to San Antonio FC Aug. 12 at ONEOK Field.