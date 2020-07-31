Energy

FC Tulsa’s Rodrigo Da Costa puts a shot between Oklahoma City Energy goalie CJ Cochran’s legs to tie the game at 1-1 during the July 13 draw in Oklahoma City. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman

FC Tulsa (0-0-2) at Rio Grande Valley FC (0-3-2)

8 p.m. Saturday, H-E-B Park, Edinburg, Texas

Watch: My41

Stream: ESPN+

Notes: FC Tulsa had 19 days between matches after its last match against Austin Bold FC was postponed because someone within Austin Bold FC tested positive for COVID-19. ... FC Tulsa has three players that played for Rio Grande Valley FC during their careers, including defenders Bradley Bourgeois and Kevin Garcia, as well as midfielder Eric Bird. ... Rodrigo da Costa is responsible for all of FC Tulsa's goals this season so far, scoring one goal in both matches. 

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

