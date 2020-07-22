FC Tulsa’s Rodrigo Da Costa puts a shot between Oklahoma City Energy goalie CJ Cochran’s legs to tie the game at 1-1 during Monday night’s tie between the two teams at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
No fans will be in attendance due to COVID-19 precautions
Top storylines
Chance to take top spot in group standings
Three points from a road win Thursday night could at least catapult FC Tulsa into the top two of Group D standings. A win in Austin would give FC Tulsa five points for the season after notching ties in its first two matches.
The top two teams from each group will make the playoffs at the end of the shortened season.
Rest of season to be broadcast locally
Thursday will be FC Tulsa’s first match broadcast locally this year.
The club announced Wednesday that its remaining 14 games will be broadcast on My41, FOX23's sister station. The club and station had agreed to a broadcast deal before the season was suspended four months because of the COVID-19 crisis.
FC Tulsa’s last match — a 1-1 tie with rival OKC Energy FC — was the club’s first ever nationally broadcast match on ESPN2 as part of a deal between ESPN and USL Championship. Thursday’s match will also be on ESPN+.
Austin Bold FC shorthanded
Austin Bold FC came out of the four-month hiatus a completely different team heading into a shortened season.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, top goalscorers André Lima and Kris Tyrpak opted to not play the rest of 2020. Lima and Tyrpak combined for 23 goals last season.
Defender Edson Braafheid is also sitting out the next month because of the birth of his child.
Player to watch
Rodrigo Da Costa
Midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa has been responsible for every FC Tulsa goal so far this season.
Da Costa tied the match with a goal in the first half in a 1-1 tie against rival OKC Energy FC last week. He did the same over four months ago in FC Tulsa’s season-opener against Sacramento Republic FC—another 1-1 draw.
This production was somewhat expected from Da Costa, though, after leading the club in goals and assists last season.
