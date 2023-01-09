FC Tulsa adds Friday nights to home schedule

For the first time, Friday nights will be a notable part of FC Tulsa's home schedule this season.

On Monday, FC Tulsa announced its 34-game schedule for the 2023 USL Championship season and six of the 17 home games will be played on Fridays.

The first of those Fridays will be March 31 against El Paso Locomotive FC. Other Friday games will be May 19, June 30, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our fans and supporters back to ONEOK Field in 2023 and are excited to continue the Tulsa soccer momentum set in motion by the record crowds we experienced to close out the 2022 season,” said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr in a nws release. “We are particularly excited about Friday night matches this upcoming season and look forward to those becoming a staple of FC Tulsa for many years to come.”

Other new twists to the schedule include a Tuesday night game against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on March 28 and a Sunday match against defending league champion San Antonio FC on Sept. 3.

In the past, FC Tulsa's home matches usually have been on Wednesdays and Saturdays. There will be two Wednesday matches and seven on Saturdays.

USL Championship's balanced conference alignment in 2023 will result in FC Tulsa playing every league club for the first time in franchise history. FC Tulsa will face every Eastern Conference Club twice, once at home and once on the road, in addition to each Western Conference opponent once.

FC Tulsa will open the season with five matches in 21 days, including three at home in a seven-day stretch.

As announced last week, FC Tulsa will open the season March 11 at Miami FC and face Loudoun United FC in the home opener at ONEOK Field on March 25. The season concludes Oct. 14 at Hartford Athletic.

Kickoff times for all matches will be announced later.

FC TULSA 2023 SCHEDULE

March 11: at Miami FC; March 17: at Birmingham Legion FC; March 25: Loudoun United FC; March 28: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC; March 31 – vs. El Paso Locomotive FC; April 8: at San Diego Loyal SC; April 15: Charleston Battery; April 29: Sacramento Republic; May 6: at Detroit City FC; May 13: at Las Vegas Lights FC; May 19: Memphis 901 FC; May 24: at Louisville City FC; May 31: at Monterey Bay FC; June 9: at Loudoun United FC; June 17: Orange County SC; June 21: Memphis 901 FC; June 30: Detroit City FC; July 8: at Indy Eleven; July 12: Miami FC; July 15: Hartford Athletic; July 21: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros; July 24: at Tampa Bay Rowdies; Aug. 4: Louisville City FC; Aug. 10: at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC; Aug. 18: Tampa Bay Rowdies; Aug. 23: Birmingham Legion FC; Aug. 26: at New Mexico United; Sept. 3: San Antonio FC; Sept. 9: Phoenix Rising FC; Sept. 16: at Oakland Roots SC; Sept. 23: at Charleston Battery; Sept. 30: at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC; Oct. 7: Indy Eleven; Oct. 14: at Hartford Athletic.