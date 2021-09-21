FC Tulsa acquires MLS defender Flanagan

FC Tulsa agreed to acquire defender Avionne Flanagan on loan from FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer for the remainder of the 2021 USL Championship season, the club announced Tuesday.

Flanagan was the 29th overall pick for FC Cincinnati out of the University of South Florida in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

While he has yet to make an appearance for FC Cincinnati, Flanagan was a standout at South Florida, playing three seasons before getting drafted. The American made 48 collegiate appearances, scoring four goals and adding eight assists from his position on the backline.

Flanagan, 22, saw his first professional soccer action earlier this season when he went on a short loan to Orange County SC in the USL Championship. He appeared in six matches with Orange County, recording his first professional assist while helping the club to a 4-0-2 record in his appearances.

In a corresponding roster move, FC Tulsa has loaned forward Michael Cunningham to Stumptown AC of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA). Cunningham has made one appearance, playing 16 minutes, for Tulsa this season.