FC Tulsa acquires Johnson from Austin

FC Tulsa has agreed to transfer and personal contract terms to acquire Jason Johnson from Austin Bold FC, pending league and federation approval. Terms of the transfer will not be disclosed, per club policy. The club is working to make him available for selection immediately as FC Tulsa takes on Indy Eleven Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

Johnson, 30, is a forward with a goal-scoring history in MLS and the USL Championship. The Jamaican scored four goals in an MLS uniform, including a CONCACAF Champions League goal for Houston Dynamo FC in 2013 and two more regular season goals for Chicago Fire FC in 2015. Moving to the USL Championship in 2016, Johnson has played for San Antonio FC, Phoenix Rising FC, Louisville City FC and Austin Bold FC.

With 28 regular season goals and two playoff goals in his USL Championship career, Johnson was a member of the Phoenix team that won the 2019 regular season title and the 2020 LouCity team that advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

— Staff reports