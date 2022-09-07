Extra Points podcast: Style is important, but substance means more

In their weekly podcast, Bill Haisten and Guerin Emig discuss the OSU defense (they're young in spots, but talent is there), this week's Backyard Bowl and how impressive OU was in its opener as well as TU's tough loss at Wyoming.
