 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Extra Points podcast: Style is important, but substance means more

  • Updated
  • 0

In their weekly podcast, Bill Haisten and Guerin Emig discuss the OSU defense (they're young in spots, but talent is there), this week's Backyard Bowl and how impressive OU was in its opener as well as TU's tough loss at Wyoming.

Related

Guerin Emig: OU has linemen's stamina to thank for offense's speed, prompting latest hat-tip to Jerry Schmidt

Guerin Emig mailbag: Week 1 no time to panic over anything, OSU's defense included

People are also reading…

Bill Haisten: From Shaker Reisig's dad, insight on the move that rocked a rivalry

Bill Haisten: As Redhawks roll, it’s crystal clear —  Union and Bixby are Oklahoma’s best

Contact us:

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra Points podcast: Style is important, but substance means more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert