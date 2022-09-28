 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra Points podcast: It's the Saturday of the year so far in this state

  • Updated
  • 0

This week, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss OU's loss to Kansas State (it wasn't Dillon Gabriel's fault). What does OSU need to do beat Baylor (Spencer Sanders needs to be special). What can we expect if TU has to go with a back-up against Cincinnati? With a week to prepare, TU might be OK. And, finally a little bit on high school football.

