Expect cool, damp weather and fair numbers for dove season opener

Mattioda said bird numbers on his areas seem about average, and that matches reports from guides Jack Morris and Gordie Montgomery.

It doesn’t appear to be a barn-burner of a season ahead but that it’s likely better than last year, they said.

Morris said it appeared birds were grouped in better numbers before a recent cool spell that might have dispersed birds or pushed them to different habitats, but they seem to be gathering up again.

Montgomery, who said he spends more time on the tractor bringing birds to his fields than out looking for them, nonetheless said the birds have been a little slow to come this year. He noted that even on Friday the birds in some of his fields nearly doubled from morning to evening, however.

“They seem to be gaining by the day,” he said. “It’s definitely not going to be one of those banner years like we had three years ago, but it’s going to be better than the last two years.”

The weather forecast for Tuesday's opener calls for an overnight low 63 degrees with scattered thunderstorms and a high of 78 on the day.