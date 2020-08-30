Expect cool, damp weather and fair numbers for dove season opener

It’s time to for hunters to chase the little gray ghost birds as dove season opens Tuesday across Oklahoma.
“Ghost” is the word for mourning doves not just because they sometimes seem to appear and disappear from nowhere while hunting but because entire flocks of the birds, by the hundreds, might be present one day and gone the next.
If hunters really want to know what the hunting will be like on opening day for one of the most popular hunting days of the year there is only one thing to do and that is to show up because with ghosts you just never know for sure.
Local guides and biologists said birds have been shaping up for the opener and crops and fields will be in good shape in places with recent harvests and field mowing. Bird concentrations seem to be growing as they flock in preparation for migration.
The weather forecast could be better, could be worse.
Matt Mattioda, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation area biologist for the Keystone, Candy Creek, Skiatook and Heyburn wildlife management areas reported managed fields in good shape for the opener with a good summer for growth and cooperative weather for recent mowing and burning.
The Wildlife Department also offers a full list of WMAs and dove hunting opportunities statewide in the hunting section of its web site at wildlifedepartment.com. Many of the state’s walk-in Oklahoma Land Access Program properties also offer opportunities to find doves. Learn more about those under the OLAP link on the department’s hunting pages as well.
Mattioda said bird numbers on his areas seem about average, and that matches reports from guides Jack Morris and Gordie Montgomery.
It doesn’t appear to be a barn-burner of a season ahead but that it’s likely better than last year, they said.
Morris said it appeared birds were grouped in better numbers before a recent cool spell that might have dispersed birds or pushed them to different habitats, but they seem to be gathering up again.
Montgomery, who said he spends more time on the tractor bringing birds to his fields than out looking for them, nonetheless said the birds have been a little slow to come this year. He noted that even on Friday the birds in some of his fields nearly doubled from morning to evening, however.
“They seem to be gaining by the day,” he said. “It’s definitely not going to be one of those banner years like we had three years ago, but it’s going to be better than the last two years.”
The weather forecast for Tuesday's opener calls for an overnight low 63 degrees with scattered thunderstorms and a high of 78 on the day.
If you’re not sitting in the rain it should be a pleasant morning for a hunt. A cloudy, moist, cool morning could mean doves will leave the roost later in some areas, but it also might mean doves will trickle out through mid-day.
“It might be one of those days you pack a sandwich and just hang out and about the time everyone is going to lunch those mature birds will come out later and you just keep picking away,” Montgomery said.
Kelly Bostian
918-581-8357
Twitter: @KellyBostian