ESPN/Osage Casino boxing: a title fight and Trey Lippe Morrison’s return to the ring

Promoted by Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Tulsa-based Tony Holden, a significant professional boxing show is scheduled for Saturday at Tulsa’s Osage Casino.

The “Tulsa Time” show begins at 4:30 p.m., with unbeaten Oklahoma heavyweights Trey Lippe Morrison (16-0) and Jeremiah Milton (2-0) as featured figures on the undercard. Because of injuries and the pandemic, Lippe Morrison hasn’t fought since July 2019.

In Saturday’s main event, the vacant WBO light heavyweight title is at stake as an American (Joe Smith Jr.) clashes with a Russian (Maxim Vlasov).

The first seven of the nine fights are presented exclusively on the ESPN Plus app. The Smith-Vlasov fight and an Efe Ajagba-Brian Howard heavyweight contest are televised on ESPN at 9 p.m.

Osage Casino, Tulsa

4:30 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: Sold out. Live attendance is limited to 500 spectators.

Promoters: Bob Arum and Tony Holden.

Televised on ESPN and streamed on ESPN Plus: