El Paso outlasts short-handed FC Tulsa in shootout

EL PASO, Texas -- FC Tulsa's first United Soccer League playoff appearance since 2017 will be remembered for goalkeeper Sean Lewis' stellar performance and two key calls that led to the El Paso Locomotive FC's 3-2 victory in a match decided by a penalty-kick shootout.

El Paso won 4-2 in the shootout that was capped by Saeed Robinson's goal as the Locomotive converted all four of its shots to prevail in the Western Conference quarterfinals Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Tulsa opened the shootout with Cristhian Altamirano's goal, but Lebo Moloto fired high on the second shot and Logan Ketterer's diving save denied Ariel Martinez to put El Paso in command.

It was fitting that the match went the maximum length, primarily on the strength of Lewis' effort for FC Tulsa, as both clubs entered with long unbeaten streaks -- El Paso 11 and Tulsa seven.

"He's been a top performer all year," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said of Lewis.

Callum Chapman-Page's first goal of the season gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute. Chapman-Page scored on a 15-yard header off Moloto's long pass. El Paso, however, tied it at 2 in the 82nd minute on Leandro Carrijo's second goal of the night as he flicked a header past Lewis and inside the left post off Dylan Mares' corner kick.