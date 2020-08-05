The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, has approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The anticipated start date is Dec. 4 for a full 72-game schedule.
“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans' continued support and patience as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”
The season originally was scheduled to start Oct. 16. Adjustments to the schedule will be announced at a later date.
The 2020-21 season will be the 69th season of professional hockey in Tulsa, dating back to the 1928-29 season. The season also marks the beginning of a new three-season affiliation with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.