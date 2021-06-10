Drillers Update: Tulsa rallies from six runs down, wins on walk-off in 10th

Too hot to handle: Drillers RHP Michael Grove had struggled to the tune of an 8.53 ERA entering Thursday’s game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 22 prospect didn’t find better results against the Wind Surge. Grove served up home runs to Wichita’s Ernie De La Trinidad and BJ Boyd in the first inning to give the visiting team an early 3-0 lead. After surrendering a leadoff walk in the top of the second inning, he was removed due to an apparent injury.

Tulsa’s bullpen also struggled to contain the Wind Surge’s red-hot offense. Right-hander Mark Washington gave up three hits and three runs (one earned) across two innings of work, which included home runs by Wichita shortstop Jermaine Palacios and catcher Caleb Hamilton. Righty Cerullo Watson walked the bases loaded before giving up a two-run single to Hamilton in the sixth, and only got one out before being removed.

Lights-out Lujan: Minnesota Twins No. 4 prospect Jordan Balazovic started Thursday’s contest for Wichita, but lasted just two innings thanks to a high pitch count. After Tulsa tied the game against Balazovic in the second inning, right-hander Hector Lujan entered in the third and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, shutting down Tulsa’s offense.

— Mason Young, Tulsa World

