Drillers Update: Tulsa rallies from six runs down, wins on walk-off in 10th

Friday
Up Next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am 1430
Season Series: Drillers lead 6-4
Promotions: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fox 23, the Tulsa World and K95.5.
On Deck: 7:05 pm Saturday vs. Wichita (NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday — Fireworks Show presented by Saint Francis, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal)
Driller bits
Quick Recap: The Drillers (20-12) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge, 12-10, at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Thursday. Wichita (18-15) hammered five home runs but couldn’t outlast Tulsa, which clubbed five of its own. The Drillers now have a 2.5 game lead on the Wind Surge in the Double-A Central North Division standings.
Battling from behind: Tulsa seemed to trail Wichita the entire game but remained resilient, and after an early 4-1 deficit, right fielder Donovan Casey’s three-run home run knotted the score in the second inning. After that, the Drillers wouldn’t score again until the seventh inning and trailed by as much as 10-4.
Despite its mid-game offensive drought, Tulsa managed to tie the score at 10 apiece and force extra innings on designated hitter Carlos Rincon’s three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth. Then with an eight-game hitting streak on the line, center fielder Jeren Kendall launched a two-run walk-off home run for the victory.
Too hot to handle: Drillers RHP Michael Grove had struggled to the tune of an 8.53 ERA entering Thursday’s game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 22 prospect didn’t find better results against the Wind Surge. Grove served up home runs to Wichita’s Ernie De La Trinidad and BJ Boyd in the first inning to give the visiting team an early 3-0 lead. After surrendering a leadoff walk in the top of the second inning, he was removed due to an apparent injury.
Tulsa’s bullpen also struggled to contain the Wind Surge’s red-hot offense. Right-hander Mark Washington gave up three hits and three runs (one earned) across two innings of work, which included home runs by Wichita shortstop Jermaine Palacios and catcher Caleb Hamilton. Righty Cerullo Watson walked the bases loaded before giving up a two-run single to Hamilton in the sixth, and only got one out before being removed.
Lights-out Lujan: Minnesota Twins No. 4 prospect Jordan Balazovic started Thursday’s contest for Wichita, but lasted just two innings thanks to a high pitch count. After Tulsa tied the game against Balazovic in the second inning, right-hander Hector Lujan entered in the third and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, shutting down Tulsa’s offense.
— Mason Young, Tulsa World