Drillers update: Roster moves shuffle bullpen; Star Wars Night set for Friday

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV. KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Blayne Enlow (0-1, 5.40 ERA); Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-2, 5.04 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 8-4

Promotions: Fox23 Friday Night Fireworks/Star Wars Night — The Drillers will wear specialized Star Wars-themed uniforms on Friday, and after the game, the game-worn, autographed jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Greenwood Community Development Corporation. Also, all brands of 20-ounce domestic draft beer cost $4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. The night will conclude with fireworks.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Fireworks/Juneteenth Celebration)

Driller Bits

Roster update: Prior to Thursday’s game, the Drillers activated relief pitcher Cameron Gibbens off the injured list. Fellow reliever Aaron Ochsenbein was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a coordinating move.

Ochsenbein held a 1.44 ERA across 14 innings in Tulsa, whereas Gibbens has made just one rehab appearance this season.

Sixth-inning struggles: After replacing starting pitcher Bobby Miller, Jose Hernandez allowed a solo home run during the sixth inning for the third consecutive appearance. The 24-year-old left-hander allowed just one more hit with two strikeouts and no runs in 1⅓ innings of relief.

Series history: The Drillers had a .223 team batting average against Wichita, with a pitching staff ERA of 5.25 entering the contest.

Thursday’s lineup: (AB-R-H-RBI) Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (5-0-1-0); 2, Edouard Julien, 2B (2-1-1-0); 3, Chris Williams, 1B (4-0-1-0); 4, Matt Walner, RF (4-1-1-1); 5, Cole Sturgeon, DH (5-0-0-0); 6, Andrew Bechtold, C (5-0-2-0); 7, DaShawn Keirsey, CF (3-1-1-0); 8, Anthony Prato, 3B (3-0-1-1); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, LF (4-1-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (4-1-1-3); 2, James Outman, CF (3-0-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-1); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-1-2-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-0-0); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (3-0-0-0); 9, Chris Betts, C, (3-1-1-1).

— Austin Curtright, Tulsa World

