 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Roster moves shuffle bullpen; Star Wars Night set for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa Drillers vs Wichita Wind Surge

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Bobby Miller pitches against the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field on Thursday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field 

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV. KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Blayne Enlow (0-1, 5.40 ERA); Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-2, 5.04 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 8-4

Promotions: Fox23 Friday Night Fireworks/Star Wars Night — The Drillers will wear specialized Star Wars-themed uniforms on Friday, and after the game, the game-worn, autographed jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Greenwood Community Development Corporation. Also, all brands of 20-ounce domestic draft beer cost $4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. The night will conclude with fireworks. 

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Fireworks/Juneteenth Celebration)

People are also reading…

Driller Bits

Roster update: Prior to Thursday’s game, the Drillers activated relief pitcher Cameron Gibbens off the injured list. Fellow reliever Aaron Ochsenbein was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a coordinating move. 

Ochsenbein held a 1.44 ERA across 14 innings in Tulsa, whereas Gibbens has made just one rehab appearance this season. 

Sixth-inning struggles: After replacing starting pitcher Bobby Miller, Jose Hernandez allowed a solo home run during the sixth inning for the third consecutive appearance. The 24-year-old left-hander allowed just one more hit with two strikeouts and no runs in 1⅓ innings of relief.

Series history: The Drillers had a .223 team batting average against Wichita, with a pitching staff ERA of 5.25 entering the contest.

Thursday’s lineup: (AB-R-H-RBI) Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (5-0-1-0); 2, Edouard Julien, 2B (2-1-1-0); 3, Chris Williams, 1B (4-0-1-0); 4, Matt Walner, RF (4-1-1-1); 5, Cole Sturgeon, DH (5-0-0-0); 6, Andrew Bechtold, C (5-0-2-0); 7, DaShawn Keirsey, CF (3-1-1-0); 8, Anthony Prato, 3B (3-0-1-1); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, LF (4-1-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (4-1-1-3); 2, James Outman, CF (3-0-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-1); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-1-2-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-0-0); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (3-0-0-0); 9, Chris Betts, C, (3-1-1-1).

— Austin Curtright, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert