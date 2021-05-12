 Skip to main content
Drillers update for May 13: Tulsa falls 9-2 at Northwest Arkansas
Drillers report

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ-1430

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 18 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Drillers fall on road

Northwest Arkansas 9, Tulsa 2: The Naturals picked up their second straight win of the series, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailing. ... The Drillers picked up two runs in the top of the second to get within a run, but the Naturals added four more runs in the bottom of the third to break it open. ... Bobby Witt Jr., the top prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization, was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, and hit his first Double-A home run. ... Carlos Rincon and Stevie Berman each drove in runs for the Drillers. Donovan Casey was 2-for-4 and scored a run.

