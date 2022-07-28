Drillers update: Bobby Miller strikes out career-high 11 batters in battle between 2020 first-round pitchers

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Stephen Kolek (4-9, 5.36 ERA); Tulsa, Alec Gamboa (9-0, 5.03)

Season series: Travelers lead 5-4

Promotions: Fireworks/Defenders of the Diamond Night — The Drillers will be wearing Captain America-themed jerseys and there will be a Thor character appearance. During the game, Marvel movie clips will be played on the stadium video board. After the game, there will be a Marvel-themed fireworks show.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks/Backpack giveaway)

Driller Bits

Roster change: Prior to Thursday's game against the Travelers, the Drillers called up outfielder Buddy Reed from the Arizona Complex League Dodgers to replace infielder Justin Yurchak, who's headed to the Temporarily Inactive List.

Thursday’s recap: The Drillers scored three of their runs in the first inning after a two-run home run from Brandon Lewis scored Ryan Ward. The third run of the first inning was tacked on when Leonel Valera doubled down the left-field line to score Devin Mann.

The Travelers’ lone runs came on a two-run home run in the fifth inning off the bat of Riley Unroe, who took Miller deep.

The Drillers added an insurance run on a solo shot to left field by Jonny DeLuca in the eighth.

Nick Robertson, Jose Hernandez and Guillermo Zuniga combined to shutout the final three innings in relief for the Drillers, with Zuniga earning the save.

Prospects battle it out: Arkansas Travelers’ Emerson Hancock and Tulsa Drillers’ Bobby Miller — a pair of 2020 first-round picks — battled it out at ONEOK Field on Thursday night, but it was Miller who came out on top.

Miller, the No. 29 overall selection in the class, struck out a career-high 11 batters and allowed just four hits and two runs across six innings of work in Tulsa’s 4-2 win. His mound opponent, Hancock, the No. 6 overall pick in 2020, also allowed just four hits, but surrendered three runs while punching out nine in seven innings.

“If you liked pitching, tonight was the night to be here,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Just a great matchup of two really good arms and gonna be two good big leaguers down the road.”

Relievers shut it down: Drillers pitchers Nick Robertson, Jose Hernandez and Guillermo Zuniga combined for the final three innings in relief of Miller on Thursday night. The trio allowed no hits and struck out four batters.

Robertson and Hernandez earned their sixth and fourth holds, respectively, this season, and Zuniga picked up his 11th save of the year.

“That’s the way a professional baseball game (is) supposed to look,” Hennessey said of the bullpen trio. “That’s the way it’s supposed to look and felt good with those three guys following Bobby to get the win.”

Thursday

DRILLERS 4, TRAVELERS 2

Arkansas;000;020;000;—;2;4;0

Tulsa;300;000;01X;—;4;6;1

Hancock (7) and Kober (8); Miller (6), Robertson (7), Hernandez (8) and Zuniga (9) W: Miller (5-4). L: Hancock (2-3). RBI: Arkansas, Unroe 2 (26); Tulsa, Lewis 2 (33), Valera (16 and DeLuca (5). E: Tulsa, Lewis (8). LOB: Arkansas 3; Tulsa, 3. T: 2:03. A: 4,927.

Thursday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Zach DeLoach, LF (AB-R-H-BI,3-0-0-0); 2, Jack Larsen, 1B (4-0-0-0); 3, Jake Scheiner, DH (4-0-1-0); 4, Cade Marlowe, CF (4-0-0-0); 5, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (4-1-1-0); 6, Riley Unroe, SS (3-1-1-2); 7, Jake Anchia, C (3-0-0-0); 8, Connor Hoover, 3B (3-0-1-0); 9, Tanner Kirwir, RF (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, RF (4-1-2-1); 2, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, DH (4-0-0-0); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-1-1-2); 5, Devin Mann, 2B (2-1-0-0); 6, Leonel Valera, SS (3-0-1-1); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-0-0); 8, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (3-0-0-0); 9, Ryan January, C (3-0-0-0).

— Austin Curtright, Tulsa World