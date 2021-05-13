Drillers update: Big fifth inning sends Tulsa past NW Arkansas

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ-1430

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 18 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

News on face coverings at ONEOK

The Drillers announced Thursday that, effective immediately, face coverings will no longer be required for fans attending home games at ONEOK Field. In addition, the “buffer zones” behind the team dugouts and bullpens will no longer be in place, allowing fans to return to these close-proximity areas.

According to a news release, these new policies will be in effect for all upcoming Drillers games at ONEOK Field, beginning with the next homestand, which runs May 18-23.

Driller bats break out

A six-run fifth inning spurred the Drillers to a 9-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday night in Springdale, Arkansas. ... Trailing 2-1, Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run home run to put the Drillers up by a run. Donovan Casey drove in a run with a double and a Ryan Noda sacrifice fly scored Casey to make it 5-2 Tulsa. Devin Mann capped the inning with a two-run homer to put the game away. ... Justin Bruihl got the win in relief.

— Staff reports