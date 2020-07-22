Drillers’ entire series at Frisco canceled
The Tulsa Drillers of the Texas Collegiate League announced Wednesday the cancellation of their two-game series in Frisco, Texas, that was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The games will not be made up.
Frisco has been canceling series because Texas has been a COVID-19 hot spot.
This series originally was three games and was supposed to start Tuesday. The Drillers organization determined that it was in the best interest of the players and staff to not make the trip to Frisco for the games against the RoughRiders because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Drillers will resume their season Friday at ONEOK Field when they host the Victoria Generals. It will open a three-game series with the Generals in what will be the final homestand of the regular season for the Drillers.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Victoria at ONEOK Field in Tulsa’s final homestand of the regular season (fireworks)
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 13 7 .650 —
Tulsa 11 7 .611 1
Amarillo SD 11 9 .550 2
Frisco 8 10 .444 3
Texarkana 4 14 .222 7
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 12 7 .632 —
San Antonio 11 7 .611 ½
Round Rock 10 9 .526 2
Victoria 7 13 .368 5½
Acadiana 6 11 .353 5
Wednesday
Tulsa at Frisco, canceled
Sod Squad 11, Sod Dogs 6
Acadiana at Texarkana,
Brazos Valley at San Antonio, late
Round Rock at Victoria, late
Thursday
Tulsa at Frisco, canceled
Acadiana at Texarkana (dh), 4:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Squad at Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.