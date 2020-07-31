Summary: The Tulsa Drillers lost 2-1 to the Sod Squad in Amarillo, Texas, on Friday night, leaving them in need of two straight wins for a chance at the Texas Collegiate League playoffs.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Amarillo Sod Squad
Notes: The North Division-leading Sod Squad clinched a playoff berth with the victory, which leaves the Drillers needing to win both of their remaining games against the Sod Squad to earn a postseason bid. ... Friday’s game was scoreless until the sixth inning, when Amarillo scored twice, once on a groundout and the other on an errant pickoff throw. ... The Drillers got a run back in the seventh, when Dylan Gardner singled to score Cam Chick, but could get no closer. ... Tulsa pitchers Bryce Osmond and Ryan Miller held the Sod Squad to just three hits. ... Clay Owens went 3-for-4 with a double for the Drillers.
Sod Squad 2, Drillers 1
Tulsa 000 000 100 — 1 5 1
Amarillo SS 000 002 00x — 2 3 0
Osmond, Miller (6) and Hewitt, Gibson; Harris, Daniels (6), Jones (7), Hurst (9) and Ceballos. WP: Daniels (3-0). LP: Osmond (1-1). S: Hurst (3)
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 18 10 .643 —
Frisco 15 10 .600 1.5
Tulsa 15 12 .556 2.5
Amarillo SD 15 12 .556 2.5
Texarkana 4 22 .154 13
South
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock 16 11 .593 —
Brazos Valley 16 12 .571 0.5
San Antonio 14 12 .538 1.5
Acadiana 12 14 .462 3.5
Victoria 9 19 .321 7.5
Friday
Frisco 7, Amarillo Sod Dogs 4
Amarillo Sod Squad 2, Tulsa 1
Acadiana 18, Texarkana 0
Brazos Valley 12, Victoria 4
San Antonio at Round Rock, ppd., rain
Saturday
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Frisco (DH), 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.