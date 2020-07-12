Summary: Three Tulsa pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the Drillers downed the Victoria Generals 8-5 Sunday night in Victoria, Texas.
Notes: The Drillers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Cam Chick lead off the game with a triple for Tulsa and scored on a single by Alec Sanchez. Sanchez later scored on a singly by Jamal O'Guinn. ... Victoria tied the game in the bottom of the second, but Tulsa quickly took it back by scoring twice in the top of the third -- Chick scored on a groundout and Sanchez scored on a double by O'Guinn. ... Tulsa pushed across four more runs in the top of the fourth, the big blow being Ben Ramirez' three-run homer. ... O'Guinn was the only player in the game to finish with more than one hit.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field
DRILLERS 8, GENERALS 5
Tulsa 202 400 000 --8 8 0
Victoria 020 030 000 --5 4 1
Sproat, Winquest (5), Gomes (7) and Hickey; Leigh, Foster (4), Williams (5), Jones (7), Smith (9) and Grizzaffi. W: Sproat. L: Lee. S: Gomes. HR: Ramirez (1).