BROWN201

Brown

 Courtesy

Road loss to Sod Dogs: The Amarillo Sod Dogs scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to claim a 4-3 victory over the visiting Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night in Amarillo, Texas. ... The Drillers had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when Jaden Brown scored on a fielder’s choice. ... Brown was 2-for-3 with an RBI on the night. ... Starter Cade Winquest pitched five scoreless innings for Tulsa, but the Sod Dogs were able to get the Drillers’ bullpen.

Up next: At Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday

Sod Dogs 4, Drillers 3

Tulsa 000 020 010 3 6 1

Amarillo 000 002 02x 4 4 0

Winquest, Boyd (6), Maxwell (6), Scoggins (7), Miller (9) and Hewitt. Cowles, Watkins (8), Hudson (9) and Byrne. WP: Watkins (1-0). LP: Scoggins (0-1). S: Hudson (2).

Texas Collegiate League

North

W L Pct. GB

Amarillo SS 16 9 .640 —

Tulsa 14 10 .583 1½

Frisco 13 10 .565 2

Amarillo SD 14 11 .560 2

Texarkana 4 19 .174 11

South

W L Pct. GB

Brazos Valley 15 9 .625 —

San Antonio 13 11 .542 2

Round Rock 13 11 .542 2

Acadiana 11 12 .478 3½

Victoria 7 18 .280 8½

Tuesday

Amarillo Sod Dogs 4, Tulsa 3

Amarillo Sod Squad 1, San Antonio 0

Frisco 7, Texarkana 5

Acadiana 5, Victoria 0

Round Rock at Brazos Valley, late

Wednesday

Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo Sod Squad at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.

Acadiana at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter