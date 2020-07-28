Road loss to Sod Dogs: The Amarillo Sod Dogs scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to claim a 4-3 victory over the visiting Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night in Amarillo, Texas. ... The Drillers had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when Jaden Brown scored on a fielder’s choice. ... Brown was 2-for-3 with an RBI on the night. ... Starter Cade Winquest pitched five scoreless innings for Tulsa, but the Sod Dogs were able to get the Drillers’ bullpen.
Up next: At Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday
Sod Dogs 4, Drillers 3
Tulsa 000 020 010 3 6 1
Amarillo 000 002 02x 4 4 0
Winquest, Boyd (6), Maxwell (6), Scoggins (7), Miller (9) and Hewitt. Cowles, Watkins (8), Hudson (9) and Byrne. WP: Watkins (1-0). LP: Scoggins (0-1). S: Hudson (2).
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 16 9 .640 —
Tulsa 14 10 .583 1½
Frisco 13 10 .565 2
Amarillo SD 14 11 .560 2
Texarkana 4 19 .174 11
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 15 9 .625 —
San Antonio 13 11 .542 2
Round Rock 13 11 .542 2
Acadiana 11 12 .478 3½
Victoria 7 18 .280 8½
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Dogs 4, Tulsa 3
Amarillo Sod Squad 1, San Antonio 0
Frisco 7, Texarkana 5
Acadiana 5, Victoria 0
Round Rock at Brazos Valley, late
Wednesday
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Squad at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.