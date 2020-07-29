Summary: Three Tulsa pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Drillers outlasted the Amarillo Sod Dogs 5-3 Wednesday night in Amarillo, Texas.
Notes: The Drillers moved to within half a game of first-place Amarillo Sod Squad with the win. ... Garrett Crowley picked up the win for Tulsa, tossing 5⅓ innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. ... Shane Mejia struck out four in two innings for Tulsa, and Austin Vernon picked up the save with a perfect ninth inning. ... Hueston Morrill went 2-for-4 for Tulsa, driving in three runs with a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the third. ... Jordan Wiley drove in the other two runs with a two-run single in the third. Wiley finished 2-for-3.
Up next: At Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m. Thursday
Drillers 5, Sod Dogs 3
Tulsa 023 000 000 — 5 10 1
Amarillo SD 000 003 00x -- 3 3 0
Crowley, Ramos (6), Mejia (7), Vernon (9) and Hewitt; Eglite, Frank (4), Myer (7) and Hare. W: Crowley. L: Eglite. S: Vernon.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 16 10 .615 —
Tulsa 15 10 .600 ½
Frisco 14 10 .583 1
Amarillo SD 14 12 .538 2
Texarkana 4 20 .167 11
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 15 10 .600 —
San Antonio 15 11 .600 —
Round Rock 14 11 .560 ½
Acadiana 11 12 .478 2½
Victoria 7 18 .280 7½
Wednesday
Tulsa 5, Amarillo Sod Dogs 3
San Antonio 5, Amarillo Sod Squad 1
Frisco 12, Texarkana 2
Round Rock 5, Brazos Valley 0
Acadiana at Victoria, late
Thursday
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Squad at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.