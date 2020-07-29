Summary: Three Tulsa pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Drillers outlasted the Amarillo Sod Dogs 5-3 Wednesday night in Amarillo, Texas.

Notes: The Drillers moved to within half a game of first-place Amarillo Sod Squad with the win. ... Garrett Crowley picked up the win for Tulsa, tossing 5⅓ innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. ... Shane Mejia struck out four in two innings for Tulsa, and Austin Vernon picked up the save with a perfect ninth inning. ... Hueston Morrill went 2-for-4 for Tulsa, driving in three runs with a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the third. ... Jordan Wiley drove in the other two runs with a two-run single in the third. Wiley finished 2-for-3.

Up next: At Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m. Thursday

Drillers 5, Sod Dogs 3

Tulsa 023 000 000 — 5 10 1

Amarillo SD 000 003 00x -- 3 3 0

Crowley, Ramos (6), Mejia (7), Vernon (9) and Hewitt; Eglite, Frank (4), Myer (7) and Hare. W: Crowley. L: Eglite. S: Vernon.

Texas Collegiate League

North

W L Pct. GB

Amarillo SS 16 10 .615 —

Tulsa 15 10 .600 ½

Frisco 14 10 .583 1

Amarillo SD 14 12 .538 2

Texarkana 4 20 .167 11

South

W L Pct. GB

Brazos Valley 15 10 .600 —

San Antonio 15 11 .600 —

Round Rock 14 11 .560 ½

Acadiana 11 12 .478 2½

Victoria 7 18 .280 7½

Wednesday

Tulsa 5, Amarillo Sod Dogs 3

San Antonio 5, Amarillo Sod Squad 1

Frisco 12, Texarkana 2

Round Rock 5, Brazos Valley 0

Acadiana at Victoria, late

Thursday

Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo Sod Squad at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.

Acadiana at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Brazos Valley at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

