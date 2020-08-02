Summary: Tulsa fell behind early before rallying and holding off the Amarillo Sod Squad 8-6 in its regular season finale Sunday at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.
Notes: The Drillers found out Saturday they had qualified for the playoffs despite finishing third in the standings. Frisco, which finished second, was ruled ineligible for the postseason, according to a media release from the Drillers. ... Tulsa will face the Amarillo Sod Squad, the first-place team in its division, in a best-of-three playoff format starting Tuesday at ONEOK Field. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be played in Amarillo. ... Cade Cabbiness led the Drillers on Sunday, going 3-for-5 with his third home run. He finished with four RBIs. ... Riley Boyd got the win for the Drillers. He entered the game in the second inning and threw three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Up next: vs. Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, ONEOK Field
Drillers 8, Sod Squad 6
Tulsa 012 020 111 — 8 15 x
Amarillo SS 200 001 210 — 6 9 2
Ramos, Boyd (2), McCullough (5) Rector (7), Miller (8) and Gibson; Viets, Miller (5), Visaez (6), Toms (8) and Lee. W: Boyd. L: Viets. S: Miller. HR: Gomes (1), Cabbiness (3), Rosario (3).
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 19 10 .655 —
Frisco 18 10 .643 0.5
Tulsa 15 13 .536 3.5
Amarillo SD 15 15 .500 4.5
Texarkana 4 23 .148 14
South
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock 16 11 .593 —
Brazos Valley 17 12 .586 —
San Antonio 14 12 .538 1.5
Acadiana 13 14 .481 3
Victoria 9 20 .310 8
Sunday
Tulsa at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio received forfeit from Round Rock
Monday
No games scheduled